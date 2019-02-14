BCFCU to host Business After Hours

John Willoughby: Greene Publishing, Inc.

Buckeye Community Federal Credit Union (BCFCU) will be hosting Business After Hours on Tuesday, Feb. 19, welcoming many Chamber members and their guests to their local bank. The event will take place from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. offering plenty of networking, fellowship and camaraderie, along with light refreshments and door prizes.

With two branch offices: one in Madison and one in Perry, Fla., BCFCU provides a variety of banking options, as well as provides the ease of online banking. Additionally, BCFCU offers loan options available for all clients.

For more information about BCFCU, log onto bcfcu.coop. BCFCU is located at 424 W Base St., in Madison. You may call the institution at (850) 973-2600.