BBQ fundraiser for local man slated for Jan. 11

Savannah Reams: Greene Publishing, Inc.

On Friday, Jan. 11, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m., at the Madison County Courthouse, a fundraiser will be held for local man, Aubrey Jones, who was recently diagnosed with cancer. Meals, which include a barbecue sandwich, chips, drink and dessert, will be sold for $7.

"He is a dear friend and mentor and with his blessing [and] permission I am asking for your help and your prayers," said Madison County local, Michelle Lewis. "Thank you in advance!"

Tickets are currently being pre-sold, with options for meal delivery. Please contact Kimberly Browning or Kara Leslie at Lake Park of Madison for more information; (850) 973-8277.