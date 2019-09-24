Barbara Ann Fletcher Townsend, age 67, of Cherry Lake, died on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, at Tallahassee Memorial Hospital from complications of cardiac surgery.

She was born on July 13, 1952, in Quitman, Ga. to Tommie Ann Waldrep and Joe Howard Fletcher of Greenville, Fla. She was a lifetime resident of Florida (Madison). She attended Greenville High School class of 1970 and North Florida Junior College where she obtained an Associate of Science in Business. She was a lifelong bookkeeper. She spent many years working in banking at Farmers & Merchants Bank, the Bank of Madison and, later, Beggs Funeral Homes.

Mrs. Townsend was a devoted wife, mother and meme. She was married 48 years to the love of her life, Larry Robert Townsend. Together they have Larry Brian (Julie), Kevin Robert (Jemille) and Rebecca Ann (Heath) Driggers, all of the Cherry Lake community. Grandchildren include Zachary and Braxton Townsend; Brittany, Megan and Mattie Townsend; Bryson Olive; Caitlyn (Logan) Boyd; and Jake and Josie Driggers. She is survived by one brother, Jerry (Vicki) Fletcher; one sister, Betty (Ron) Hamilton; and one sister in love, Emogene Fletcher; all of the Cherry Lake community.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, W.H. Fletcher, of the Cherry Lake community. She was a member of Concord Baptist Church where she was the Sunday School Director for a number of years. Her favorite times were spent camping with Larry and watching the grandchildren in their activities, loving on all of them. She could always be found busy in the kitchen making a favorite treat for one of them.

She was strong and courageous in life, loved the Lord and her family well. She has given us that to carry on with. Services were arranged by Beggs Funeral Home of Monticello and were held on Friday, Sept. 20, at 2 p.m. at Beggs Funeral Home of Madison, with interment following at the Concord Cemetery, in Greenville.