Bake sale to raise funds

Story Submitted

Storms, hurricanes, etc. have taken a toll on Haiti. From March 10 through March 17, 2017, a local team is meeting the challenge to go and help. For a week, the team will be down in Southern Haiti working with the local churches, pastors, and missionaries to build or repair churches or church schools needing roofs. Along the way, they will have a chance to witness to the local folks of Jesus’ love.

Cost for an individual roof starts at about $10,000.00.

Cherry Lake First Baptist Church will have a BAKE SALE on Saturday, Feb.11th.. They will be set up outside at O’Neal’s in Madison beginning at 8 a.m. All bake sale proceeds and other donations go directly toward the purchase of building materials for construction and repairs.

Team members going to Haiti to assist with this project will be responsible for their own travel and other expenses.

Please come by and purchase some of their delicious baked goods to help raise money for this important cause. Donations will also be accepted.