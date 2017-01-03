Back the Blue movement

Debbie Snapp, Greene Publishing, Inc.

‘Back the Blue’ signs have been showing up on lawns and in front of businesses all across the country and especially here in Madison County.

‘Back the Blue’ is a public awareness campaign designed and dedicated to displaying public support for law enforcement throughout the United States.

Everyday, policemen and policewomen pin on their badges and risk their lives to protect and preserve our freedoms here at home. They continually encounter dangerous situations and keep us safe in ways we will never know.

We recognize that this dedication takes a toll on theirs and their families’ lives. The signs are a way to show appreciation and thank them for the job they do.

Show your support by purchasing a ‘Back the Blue’ sign at the Greene Publishing, Inc. news office for $10. A portion of the sales goes to our local law enforcement.