Back 2 Back: Cowboys repeat as District Champs

Rick Patrick: Greene Publishing, Inc.

In a fashion reminiscent of last year's incredible season, the Madison County High School (MCHS) Cowboys' varsity baseball team has won their second district championship in a row by defeating the Hornets of Lafayette County with a 7-0 shut-out. The Cowboys were productive at the plate while holding the Hornets to a team batting average of just .160.

The Cowboys went out to an early 1-0 lead at the end of the first inning. The Cowboys then added four runs in the third and two more in the fourth inning. At the same time, the Cowboys played a nearly flawless game defensively, keeping the Hornets off of home plate.

"D.T." Thompkins went one-for-three at the plate with one RBI. Dustin Bass had two hits in his three trips to the plate with two RBIs. Dilan Lawson had one hit to show for his three at-bats with one RBI. Logan Lepper went one-for-three, with two RBIs to his credit.

Lawson turned in another great performance on the mound for the Cowboys, giving up three hits with no earned runs and walking just one batter in his six innings. Lawson also registered six strike-outs. Drew Herring came in to relieve Lawson, pitching one inning, giving up no hits, no earned runs and walking one.

"Can't put into words how proud I am of our effort over the last month of the season. The guys have taken ownership of the team and understand what's on the line," said Assistant Coach Brian Annett. "A lot like our 2017 team this team has pitched and played defense all year, now their bats are coming around, and they are really putting together some good offensive innings. It's fun to get back to the ball park with them every day, they are such a great reflection on our community, and they deserve our support. Eleven seniors means 11 of our 18 guys know that every game that starts at this point in the season could be their last as a Cowboy. While today that is motivating them to win ball games; in the future, this drive will motivate them to win in life. Which really is the reason to play the sport (to learn character and achievement traits). We love these guys and can't wait to see how far they go. I hope the community stays behind them and comes out Wednesday night at 7 p.m., to help them beat Williston. Four more wins means history for our program and a great send off to the 2018 class of seniors. The guys are ready. I think it's going to be a fun ride."

The Cowboys will now face Williston High on Wednesday, May 9, at 7 p.m., at Cowboy Field for the Regional Semi-final game in round one of the state playoff tournament. Williston was the runner-up in district six and comes into the game with an 18-7 record.