Baby bottle funds bless pregnancy center

Mickey Starling: Greene Publishing, Inc.

After collecting baby bottles full of change from Baptist churches throughout the area, A Women's Pregnancy Center Director Sharon Morris appreciates the financial blessing brought about through the efforts of the Middle Florida Baptist Women's Missionary Union (WMU). This year, the bottles have collected $9,775, with several churches yet to turn in their bottles. This year's donations will help to provide many valuable necessities for young mothers and the Center is grateful for the continued support from churches in the area that make this ministry possible.