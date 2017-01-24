Babe Ruth League registration opens soon

Chris Jones: Greene Publishing, Inc.

The Babe Ruth League has been a Madison County staple for baseball and softball since 2001. During an average season, it fields between 300 and 350 players. League President Billy Tolar hopes for a big turnout in 2017. The League, named for baseball great George Herman “Babe” Ruth, is a national, non-profit and educational organization. Its mission is to make better citizens through proper supervision of regulation competitive baseball and softball in addition to promoting mental and physical development.

Registration for Madison County is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 28 and Saturday, Feb. 4 at the Madison County Courthouse. All interested participants should sign up on one of these dates between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. Fees for the upcoming season are $60 for each participant, and applications received after Feb. 4th will be assessed a $10 late fee. A parent or guardian must complete and sign the player application and provide a copy of the participant's birth certificate. Participants must reside in Madison County to be eligible. For up-to-date information throughout the upcoming season, follow the League on Facebook by searching Madison County Babe Ruth baseball and softball.