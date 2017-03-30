Babe Ruth league opens Saturday

Rick Patrick: Greene Publishing, Inc.

The local Babe Ruth Baseball and Softball League will have their Opening Day Celebration on Saturday, April 1, at the Madison County Recreation Park. The Opening Ceremony will begin at 9 a.m. with the introduction of 16 baseball teams and 10 softball teams. After the Opening Ceremony, there will be a cake auction where homemade cakes will be auctioned off to raise funds for league activities. Following the cake auction, 19 games will be played to kick off the season. The first games will start at approximately 10 a.m. The final games will begin at approximately 2 p.m. Concessions will be available.

For more information about the local Babe Ruth Baseball/Softball League, be sure to “like” them on Facebook at Madison County Babe Ruth Baseball and Softball. The Madison County Recreation Park is located at 753 SW Anastasia Way, just off US Hwy. 90, in Madison.