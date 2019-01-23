Babe Ruth baseball and softball registration open

Rick Patrick: Greene Publishing, Inc.

Baseball and softball season are right around the corner and any youngsters interested in playing in the local Babe Ruth Baseball or Softball leagues may now register through Saturday, Feb. 9.

Babe Ruth baseball is open to boys age four to 15. Babe Ruth softball is for girls age four to 16. The registration fee is $65 through Saturday, Feb. 9. There will be a $20 late fee added for all registrations accepted at the tryouts. There will be an in-person registration at the Madison County Courthouse on Saturday, Feb. 2 from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. Tryouts will take place on Saturday, Feb. 16, beginning at 9 a.m. at the Madison County Recreation Department Complex, located at 753 SW Anastasia Way, in Madison. Opening Day for the season is set for Saturday, March 30.

To register or for more information, please visit www.madisoncountybaberuth.com.