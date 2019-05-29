B.F. Killingsworth Golf Classic helps students

Rick Patrick:

There was plenty of orange and blue to be seen at the Madison Golf and Country Club on Monday, May 20, as the Ninth Annual B.F. Killingsworth Gator Golf Classic enjoyed another successful year. Unlike the previous two years, the weather was much more cooperative as the rains stayed away. In addition to a beautiful day in which to hit the greens, participants also enjoyed a BBQ lunch, chances at several door prizes and an opportunity to bid on a pair of Gator cleats or a Gator jersey during the silent auction.

Winners in the various categories for the tournament were:

Closest to the Pin: Ben Killingsworth

Longest Putt: Steve Hart

Longest Drive: Jerry Yeomans

1st Net: Packaging Corporation of America (Jimmy Bridges, Travis Smith, Michael Dickinson and Scott Dickinson)

2nd Net: J&J Strong (Chris Andrews, Doug Haskell, Jarrod Lauth and Jonathan Richardson)

3rd Net: (Gabe Miller, Chris Miller, Austin Mallory and Mookie Prince)

Low Gross: Bush Wealth Management (Rusty Smith, Randy Smith, Patrick Kent and Gary Henderson)

The B.F. Killingsworth Gator Golf Classic is held every year to raise money for scholarships to the University of Florida for deserving Madison County students. It is named after the late B.F. Killingsworth, an avid Gator fan and golf enthusiast.