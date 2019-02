Mrs. Awtery Beatrice Tyre, age 89, died Friday, Jan. 25, 2019, in Greenville, Fla. Graveside funeral services were held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019, at Evergreen Cemetery, in Greenville.

She was born in Alabama, and moved to Greenville. She was a Member of Greenville Baptist Church. She liked to be busy all the time.

She is survived by a long-time friend, Faye Hall; one son, Curtis “Billy” Duggar, of Jacksonville, Fla.; nieces: Patricia Brooks (Paul); Regina Vassall; Rose Thigpen (Wally); Janice Luong (Nhut); nephews: Wayne Malone (Pam); Willie Malone; and numerous grandchildren.

Beggs Funeral Home is handling the arrangements; (850) 973-2258.