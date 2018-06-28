Austin Bradley Gaylard, 36, of Wellborn, passed away on Wednesday, June 27, 2018. He was born in Valdosta, Ga. on July 4, 1981. The Madison and Cherry Lake area has been his home for most of his life. He moved to the Wellborn area with his wife a little over four years ago. He worked with the Columbia County Parks and Recreation Department and was a member of the Fellowship Baptist Church in Madison and attended the Hopewell Baptist Church in Madison. He loved to play his guitar, hunt and fish. His son Ashton, whom he loved dearly, was his pride and joy. He is preceded in death by his Maternal Grandfather; A.B. Markham and his Paternal Grandparents Lavon “Sam” and Vera Louise Gaylard.

He is survived by his loving wife, Ashley Gaylard of Wellborn; son, Ashton Gaylard of Wellborn; parents, Ervin D. and Cindy Markham Gaylard; maternal grandmother, Margie Kerce Markham; mother and father-in-law, Trudy and Jack Kennedy of Lake City; brothers, John Gaylard (Leigh) of Gainesville, Jason Brevard, Michael Kennedy and William Kennedy all of Lake City; sister, Robin Barrs (Derek) of St. Augustine; nephews, Brett Barrs of Madison and Grant Gaylard of Gainesville; Nieces, Bentley Barrs of St. Augustine and Jaycee Brevard of Lake City. A host of aunts, uncles, cousins, family and friends also survive.

Funeral services for Mr. Gaylard will be conducted on Saturday, June 30, 2018 at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home with Rev. Preston Gainey officiating. Interment will follow in the Siloam Memorial Gardens Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. on Friday evening, June 29, 2018, at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to his son Ashton at Ashton’s Future GoFundMe page. Arrangements are under the direction and care of Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home, 3596 S. US HWY 441, Lake City, Fl., 32025. Please leave words of comfort for the family at www.gatewayforestlawn.com.