John Willoughby: Greene Publishing, Inc.

Out of 100 people, we asked, 'who's more likely to audition for Family Feud?' The answer is you! The Family Feud production team is on the look out for new families to join Steve Harvey on one of the world's highly-anticipated game shows and now is your chance to show what your family is made of.

On Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 15-16, the Family Feud production team will be set up in Mobile, Al. for tryouts. To apply to tryout, you must have five family members related by blood, marriage or legal adoption. Family members must be a United States Citizen or have permission to work within the US. There is no age requirement to be on Family Feud, however the production team suggests that contestants are 15 years or older due to the nature of the questions. One must be 18 years old to submit an application.

If anyone on the applied team is running for political office or has been on more than two game shows in the last year, they are also ineligible. If you or anyone on your team has appeared on Family Feud before, it must be 10 years since the prior appearance to be eligible to play again.

It should be noted that if anyone on the team knows or is related to anyone employed by FremantleMedia, Debmar-Mercury, Wanderlust Productions, any affiliate that carries Family Feud, or any Steve Harvey productions, including The Steve and Marjorie Harvey Foundation, they are ineligible.

During the application process, applicants are asked to submit an audition video. The link can be a YouTube, Facebook or other video platform link. The main goal is for your family to stand out! You are encouraged to start off by introducing your family and have each family member introduce themselves.

During the local tryouts, families will get the opportunity to play a shortened, mock game of Family Feud against another family. The production team is looking for families who have energy, enthusiasm and an ability to play the game. To stand out, smile, clap, high-five, cheer for each other, say “good answer” and have fun!

For more information, log onto familyfued.com/audition/ and best of luck to you!