ATV accident injures one

John Willoughby: Greene Publishing, Inc.

On Monday, Dec. 25, Madison Police Department (MPD) and Madison County EMS were dispatched to Hilltop Apartments, in Madison, in reference to an ATV accident.

According to a report by MPD Patrolman Robert Sanders, MPD arrived on the scene at approximately 2 p.m. and made contact with Eric Blackshear, 42, of Madison, who was injured. Blackshear advised that he was riding his four-wheeler when a tire made contact with a sidewalk, causing the ATV to flip and land on top of Blackshear, who was ejected from the four-wheeler. There is no reported damage to the property of Hilltop Apartments, but there was minor damage to the four-wheeler.

Blackshear was transported by EMS and then flown to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital (TMH) for treatments of the injuries sustained in the accident.