Attend Virtual Dementia Tour

Covenant Care

Contributor

Understand dementia in a way like never before. Participate in the Virtual Dementia Tour on Friday, Oct. 4, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Madison County Chamber of Commerce, located at 182 College Loop, in Madison.

Dementias, such as Alzheimer's disease, can cause individuals to lose language and memory skills creating communication challenges. However, other skill areas may be less impacted. In this hands-on class, you will learn how to connect to the individual's retained skills to improve communication and cooperation.

The Virtual Dementia Tour is a teaching tool that simulates the dementia experience. After experiencing this Virtual Dementia Tour, caregivers have a greater understanding of the realities of living with dementia. The unique, interactive program has been shown to improve communication and care outcomes. Learning to create a positive environment for this with dementia can only come from attending to walk in their shoes.

To register, contact Laura Kelly at (210) 639-0350; laura@alzheimersproject.org or Lori Fitzpatrick at (850) 491-3435; lori.fitzpatrick@choosecovenant.org.