At the middle desk: Keep the spirit alive

Christmas is finally gone and I’m a couple hundred dollars short in my bank account. It’d be feasible to say St. Nicholas marched his jolly self to the bank and withdrew himself a generous tip for delivering my gadgets and electronics, but I’d be lying. If I wasn’t though, I’d feel bad for all the guys who put on a white beard and red suit to shout “Ho! Ho! Ho!” in malls for weeks at a time. Trust me, I’m pointing to the actual Santa Claus! So please, Mr. Policeman, spare the Rent-a-Claus.

But, who am I kidding? I do this every year, and I do it because I love my family; spending money, that is. They deserve the galaxy, and I think I can speak for you as well in saying that. Even though we both know Christmas isn’t about the presents and all the wonderful material things … even though I’m loving my new camera … it’s nice to see your spouse, parent or sibling tear open the wrapping to see they finally have what they’ve wanted for a long time.

Here at work, I cover a lot of events during the holiday season and most of them involve children meeting Santa Claus at local businesses or libraries. Capturing the joy in their eyes is second to none and it brings me back to a time when I felt the same way. Even at the age of 25, I still enjoy seeing Santa, even though I don’t think it’s acceptable to skip to the front of the line out of excitement and tell Santa what I want for Christmas. I think I’ll stick to writing letters like I’ve done since I was 10.

I’m sure a lot of you have had the tough task of telling your little one that Santa Claus isn’t really …. well, you know what I mean. But even then, that statement isn’t absolutely true. Santa Claus is truly the spirit of Christmas, as well as the Christmas tree you put up in your home and the decorations that wave in a glimmer to those who pass by.

I think back to The Polar Express, when the boy was given a bell off of Santa’s sleigh as the first gift of Christmas. “This bell is a wonderful symbol of the spirit of Christmas, as am I,” Santa told the boy in the movie. “Just remember, the true spirit of Christmas lies in your heart.”

Though Christmas has passed, carry on the spirit of Christmas through joy, laughter and giving. And next year, keep the Christmas spirit alive by taking your little one to see Santa Claus or ride through the neighborhood to gaze at the wonderful light displays. You can spend all the money in the world, but at the end of the day, all that will matter is your heart being full of happiness.