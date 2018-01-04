Associate Director says goodbye

John Willoughby: Greene Publishing, Inc.

Dr. Julie Schindler, has been the Associate Director at Big Bend Hospice of Madison for 22 years, but now it's time to take a step back. The staff at Big Bend Hospice of Madison threw a “thank you” celebration for Dr. Schindler and her work with Big Bend Hospice on Tuesday, Dec. 19. There were tears, and there was laughter; but most importantly, there were hearts full of gratitude.

Dr. Schindler is a general practice specialist in Madison who graduated from Des Moines University with a degree in Osteopathic Medicine. Schindler also holds a master's degree in social work, a bachelor's degree in psychology and an associate's degree in lab technology. She is also certified in osteopathy and board certified in urgent care. “I love healing people,” said Schindler.

Schindler announced that she was taking a position with the Florida Department of Corrections and could no longer handle all of the tasks that she had, for so long, taken on. “Maybe I can be a human instead of a machine,” said Schindler in an interview in November.

Clinical services nurse and OPN, Traci Wood, expressed her positive thoughts toward Schindler. “She's the biggest and best patient advocate for the community and for Big Bend Hospice. She's always looking out for the patient,” said Wood. “She's always been a doctor we can call day or night. She's always been there.” Schindler was treated to a nice luncheon and gifts from the staff at Big Bend Hospice of Madison.

When asked what she believes is the most important thing about hospice, “The diverse services that are offered not only address the needs of the patient, but also those of the caregivers and family,” said Schindler. “When hospice becomes part of the medical team, its presence is a gentle, daily reminder that change may be coming, but it doesn't have to be bitter.”