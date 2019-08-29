Ashley Parramore Beggs, 86, of Madison, Fla., a true southern gentleman, passed from his earthly home to be with Jesus his Lord, on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at his home and surrounded by his loving family.

He was born on Aug. 1, 1933, to the late Thomas John Beggs, Jr. and Frances Wadsworth Beggs at their family home in Madison, as a fifth-generation Madisonian. Ashley’s family was one of the founding families of Madison County, and his family continues to live on the same original property.

Ashley was a 1951 graduate of Madison High School where he was Senior Class President and excelled in all sports. He attended the University of Florida, was a member of Sigma Epsilon Fraternity and was a die-hard Gator fan. Ashley then graduated from the Dallas Institute of Gupton Jones School of Mortuary Science in Dallas, Texas.

Ashley started working for his father in the family business at age six. After graduating college, Ashley worked for his father at T. J. Beggs, Jr. & Sons Funeral Home in Madison and was President of the corporation. He always had a growth mindset and was solely responsible for the expansion of Beggs Funeral Homes in Monticello, Tallahassee and Perry. His legacy will live on forever in these businesses.

Ashley was a true man of God and was a great Christian example for his family and friends. He was an active member of the First Baptist Church in Madison, where he served as a Deacon, Sunday School teacher, served in the Awana program as the head cook, and recently served as President of the Men’s Sunday School Class. He was a huge supporter of the church's youth. He was a loyal man who lived out his Christian beliefs, loved his country, and did everything he could to make his community a better place to live.

Ashley was a prominent member and supporter of the Madison community his entire life and had many accomplishments. He was a charter member of the Madison Country Club, President of the Jr. Chamber of Commerce and helped organize the first Chamber of Commerce in Madison. He was always a generous supporter of schools and athletic programs in Madison, Jefferson, Leon, and Taylor Counties. He was a member of the Masons, Shriners, Jesters and Rotary for many years.

Ashley served on many boards, including Madison Industries, First Federal/Capital City Bank for 35 years, Funeral Services, Inc., and he represented the entire district as the President of the Florida Board of Funeral Directors for District 2. He was a founding board member for Madison Academy and served on the Booster Club Board for many years at Aucilla Christian Academy.

He was a United States Air Force Veteran and served his country during the Korean War Conflict as an aircraft mechanic. He served his country honorably and was awarded the National Defense Service Medal.

Ashley was an avid gardener and loved the outdoors and wildlife. He often referred to his property as a wildlife refuge and bird sanctuary.

Ashley is survived by his loving devoted wife of 47 years, Martha Rowe Beggs; one daughter, Ansley Beggs Rogers (Lee), of Madison; five sons: Allen Kyle Beggs, of Madison, Michael Bradford Beggs, of Lake Park, Ga., Judson Talmadge Beggs, of Madison; Edy Barrientos (Gilma), of Guatemala; Mauricio Hernandez (Monica), of Madison; six grandchildren: Ashlyn Elizabeth Rogers, Riley Parramore Beggs, Allen Kyle Beggs, Jr., Bobbi Beggs Sapp, William Kelley and Elizabeth Beggs Spruill; special nephew, William Ashley Winter; two brothers: Thomas John Beggs III and William Turner Beggs; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Ashley was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas John Beggs, Jr. and Frances Wadsworth Beggs; two sisters: Frances Beggs Winter and Ann Beggs Reddick; and his son, Ashley Parramore Beggs, Jr.

Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 2, at First Baptist Church in Madison. Interment, with military honors, will follow in the Oak Ridge Cemetery, also in Madison. There will be a visitation from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 1, at the Beggs Funeral Home Madison Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Aucilla Christian Academy Athletics, mailing address 7803 Aucilla Hwy., Monticello, Fla., 32344, or First Baptist Church Madison Rock Student Ministries, mailing address PO Box 307 Madison, Fla. 32341.

T. J. Beggs, Jr. & Sons Funeral Home, in Madison, is in charge of arrangements. You can visit their website at beggsfuneral.com.