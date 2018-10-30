Arthur John Paquette, 82, passed away peacefully at his home in Greenville, Fla. on Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018. He was born in Manchester, N.H.

Paquette is survived by his loving wife of sixty years, Ann Paquette; sons: Richard Paquette, of Greenville, and Raymond (Maureen) Paquette, of Connecticut; two grandsons: Sean (Jennifer) Paquette and Colin (Kara) Paquette; and two great-grandsons: Langdon Paquette and Chase Paquette.

He was a retired contractor. After retiring in 1992, he moved to Greenville. He loved working as a master carpenter and often shared his expert knowledge with many friends.

He was employed as a maintenance engineer for T. J. Beggs Jr. Funeral Homes for twenty-five years. Arthur enjoyed his farm and raising miniature horses. He loved all animals and they loved him.

Paquette was a veteran. He served proudly in the United States Air Force during the Korean War and was a member of American Legion Post 131 of Greenville.

He attended First United Methodist Church in Monticello, Fla.

Beggs Funeral Home, of Madison, is in charge of the arrangements; (850) 973-2258. You may send your condolences to the family by visiting their website at www.beggsfuneral.com.