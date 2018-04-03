“Art Touched by Autism” on April 5

Story Submitted

Madison County's Always Support Kids 4-H Club (A.S.K.), a support group for children with autism and other developmental disabilities, and North Florida Community College (NFCC) are joining forces to help support Autism Awareness.

Recently, the NFCC Art Department hosted a painting workshop for A.S.K. that allowed talented young artists to create amazing pieces of art. These art pieces will be featured in an “Art Touched by Autism” Exhibit and Silent Auction on Thursday, April 5, beginning at 6 p.m. Proceeds will benefit autism awareness and help fund camps, field trips, and activities throughout the year for A.S.K. participants.

“This is a wonderful experience for our children, and they look forward to this every year,” said Leslie McLeod, A.S.K. leader. “It is a great way for them to express themselves, especially when many of them are unable to do so verbally. We are so thankful for all that Lisa Thompson and NFCC do for the A.S.K. 4-H Club. This experience benefits our children in two ways. It allows them to have this opportunity to express themselves and raise money so that they can go to a summer camp that is structured for their needs. This is all achieved while bringing awareness to our community.”

The event is planned in connection with the 2018 World Autism Awareness Day, which was observed on Monday, April 2. According to Autism Speaks and the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Autism affects over two million individuals in the United States and tens of millions worldwide. Current statistics identify around one in 88 American children are on the autism spectrum.

For more information, contact Leslie McLeod, A.S.K. leader, at lamcleod@live.com or Lisa Thompson, NFCC Art Director, at (850) 973-1642 or thompsonl@nfcc.edu.