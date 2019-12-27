Art Smith entertains Madison Woman’s Club members

Nancy Taylor

Contributor

Art Smith, renowned chef, was the guest speaker at the Madison Woman’s Club’s December meeting on Thursday, Dec. 12.

The meeting began as usual, with the pledge to the American Flag and the singing of “God Bless America.” Since this was the club’s December meeting, it seemed fitting for those in attendance to sing a Christmas carol, “Joy to the World.”

In addition to Chef Smith, club members were privileged to have Dr. Jerry Padrta (a new surgeon at Madison County Memorial Hospital) and Lori Evans (the hospital’s Public Relations Director) in attendance.

Club Chaplain Florida Smith delivered a beautiful devotional entitled, “Take My Son.” Following the devotional, Smith blessed the food before the members ate a wonderful lunch prepared by Divine Events/Made to Order catering service.

After lunch, Chef Smith, who is a Jasper-native and North Florida Junior College graduate, entertained members with tales of the “art” of storytelling, the influences many women have had on his life and career, information about himself and the causes/issues about which he is passionate.

Prizes, donated by Chef Smith, were given away: Jo Ann Whitfield won a trip for two to Walt Disney World that included dinner at Smith’s on-site restaurant; Bonnie Rolfe won an autographed copy of Chef Smith’s cookbook and six members won pieces of cooking utensils designed by Smith.

Following Chef Smith’s entertaining and informative talk, Mr. Jim Glaser spoke on behalf of himself and his wife, Wanda Violet, of Madison County Florida Storytelling, thanking the Woman’s Club members for their support of the 2019 event. Glaser presented the club with a check for $180, the amount of money raised from the sale of the baked goods provided by club members. Glaser also shared that the winner of the storytelling event was Mia Cloud. In recognition of her talent, Cloud received a scholarship to attend the state storytelling event.

Co-President Debbie Tuckey drew attention to a barn wood quilt on display, donated by 4-H Extension Agent Beth Moore, which will be auctioned as a spring club fundraiser.

As this month’s service project, club members collected lap robes to be sent to the Tallahassee VA Hospital. Last year, the club donated 37 robes.

The Madison Woman’s Club meets at 11:45 a.m. on the second Thursday of each month. Their building is located at 345 SE Lakeshore Dr. in Madison.