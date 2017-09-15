Arresting Details about two local people

Eboni Roshondra

Attorney General Pam Bondi’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit and the Tallahassee Police Department announce the arrest of Eboni Roshondra Montgomery Henderson for retaliating against a witness. According to the MFCU investigation, Henderson, 33, bonded out of custody after having been arrested for exploitation of a disabled adult. Within hours, Henderson called the healthcare facility and allegedly threatened to beat a witness and to blow up the facility. Henderson then showed up at the facility to confront the witness, but Tallahassee Police Department officers stopped the defendant. Henderson is currently being held in the Leon County Jail, pending a motion to revoke bail. In addition to one count of exploitation of a disabled adult, a third-degree felony, Henderson now faces one count of retaliating against a witness, also a third-degree felony. If convicted, Henderson faces up to 10 years in prison and $10,000 in fines. The Attorney General’s Office will prosecute this case through an agreement with the State Attorney’s Office for the Second Judicial Circuit. The Florida Attorney General's Medicaid Fraud Control Unit investigates allegations of patient abuse, neglect, and exploitation in facilities receiving payments under the Medicaid program. Additionally, the MFCU investigates and prosecutes providers that intentionally defraud the state's Medicaid program through fraudulent billing practices. Medicaid fraud essentially steals from Florida's taxpayers. From Jan. 2011 to the present, Attorney General Bondi's MFCU has obtained more than $700 million in settlements and judgments. In 2017, the MFCU was awarded the Inspector General's Award for Excellence in Fighting Fraud, Waste and Abuse. This award is presented annually to the nation’s top MFCU by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General.

David Kyle Bramlett

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement arrested David Kyle Bramlett, 25, of 72 Serafino Lane, Crawfordville, Fl. on 10 counts of possession of child pornography. Agents served a search warrant at Bramlett’s residence and an initial computer forensic review revealed numerous videos and photographs of child pornography on a computer located in the home. Bramlett was booked into the Wakulla County Jail. The investigation will be prosecuted by the Office of the State Attorney, 2nd Judicial Circuit. Please visit the Secure Florida website to review tips for keeping your children safe online at www.secureflorida.org.