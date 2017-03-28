Armed robbery; one shot

Story Submitted

Major David Harper of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office reports that on Friday, March 24, at 10:22 p.m., deputies were dispatched to the Pit Stop Convenient Store, located at 1407 East US 90, in Madison, in reference to a gunshot victim. While responding, deputies learned the victim received a gunshot wound during an armed robbery of the store.

Upon arrival, deputies found the victim alive but bleeding from his head. The victim was able to tell the deputies that two males, both armed with handguns, entered the store and immediately shot him. The robbers then emptied the cash register and safe before firing several more shots inside the store and fleeing on foot.

The victim was taken to Madison County Memorial Hospital and then flown by life flight to a hospital in Tallahassee where he received treatment for the injury to his head.

Investigators soon arrived and requested assistance from Special Agents of the Florida Department of Law Enforcement including F.D.L.E. Mobile Crime Lab.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is asking that anyone with information concerning this robbery and shooting to please call the Madison County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigative Division at (850) 973-4152. The responsible persons are considered armed and extremely dangerous.