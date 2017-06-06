Armed robbery at AC Food Mart

Chris Jones: Greene Publishing, Inc.

According to Madison County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Epp Richardson, on Saturday, June 3, at approximately 9 a.m., the AC Food Mart, located at 13689 US 90 in Greenville, was robbed at gunpoint. By the time Staff Sergeant Jason Whitfield and Canine Deputy Marcus Holbrook arrived on scene, which was only minutes after the call reporting the robbery was received, the suspect had fled. Video surveillance showed a black male entering the store wearing dark colored clothing and a dark garment over his face. The suspect was pointing a black hand gun at the clerk while demanding money from the register. The clerk complied; and upon receiving an undisclosed amount of money, the suspect fled the scene.

Sergeant Jarrod Lauth, Corporal Chris O'Brian, and Investigator Lt. Rich Klein arrived on scene as Deputy Holbrook deployed his canine, Axel, who tracked the suspect to the Haffye Hayes Park, where witnesses reported a black male running from the area and getting into a silver sedan.

The case is actively under investigation by the MCSO Criminal Investigation Division, and anyone with information relating to this crime is encouraged to contact the MCSO at (850) 973-4001.