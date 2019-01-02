Area players named to All-Big Bend football team

Rick Patrick: Greene Publishing, Inc.

The Tallahassee Democrat recently released their All-Big Bend football team and both the Madison County High School (MCHS) Cowboys and Aucilla Christian Academy (ACA) Warriors were well represented.

On the first team offensive unit, Cowboy running back Vinsonta Allen led area running backs. Allen had a total of 1,616 rushing yards with 15 rushing touchdowns, 319 receiving yards with three touchdowns and three punt returns for touchdowns. On defense, Allen had 22 tackles and one interception. Cowboy offensive lineman Zane Herring was named to the first team offense. Herring registered an 87 percent efficiency with 71 pancake blocks for the season. Travis Jay rounded out the Cowboys on the first team offensive unit as an all-around utility player. Jay was also named the Offensive Player of the Year.

Warrior running back Blake Wirick was also named to the first team offense. Wirick had 1,592 rushing yards with 16 rushing touchdowns. Wirick also had 135 receiving yards with two touchdowns.

Cowboy defensive linemen Patrick Hampton and Terray Jones were both named to the first team defense. Hampton had a total of 81 tackles with 28.5 tackles-for-loss, 12.5 sacks, three fumble recoveries and a blocked punt. Jones racked up 77 tackles with 19 tackles-for-loss and eight sacks. Jones had two blocked kicks and one defensive touchdown. Cowboy linebacker Marcus Ghent was named to the first team defense for his 136 tackles, 21.5 tackles-for-loss and 9.5 sacks.

Representing the Cowboys on the second team offense is running back Robert Hiers. Hiers had 936 rushing yards with nine touchdowns. Offensive lineman Zac Coe was named to the second team offense for his 89 percent efficiency and 56 pancake blocks for the Cowboys.

On the second team defensive unit is Cowboy linebacker Melvin Brown. Brown had 131 tackles with 15 tackles-for-loss, three sacks, four forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

Warrior defensive back and quarterback Brady Browning was also named to the second team defense. Browning had 56 tackles, eight interceptions, three defensive touchdowns and two blocked kicks. As a quarterback, Browning threw for 1,172 yards with 12 touchdowns and two interceptions. Browning also rushed for 372 yards and made seven rushing touchdowns.

Two Cowboys are listed on the third team All-Big Bend offense. Wide receiver Derrion Staten had 27 receptions for 600 yards and six touchdowns. Offensive lineman Le'tavious Cuthbertson had 85 percent efficiency with 51 pancake blocks.

On the third team defense are Cowboys Jarod Johnson and Chalon Howard. Johnson had 85 tackles, 14.5 tackles-for-loss, five sacks and two forced fumbles. Howard had 61 tackles, 11 passes blocked, one interception and a forced fumble.

Warriors Ryan Jackson, Brandon Hannon and Evan Courtney garnered honorable mention honors.