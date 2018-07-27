Are you registered to vote? Ends July 30

Lazaro Aleman: Greene Publishing, Inc.

Voters are reminded that Monday, July 30, is the last day to register or change political party affiliation for the upcoming election. You must also update your registration card if you've moved since the last election or changed your name.

Elections Supervisor Tommy Hardee underscored the point on Wednesday, July 25, noting that early voting for the primary starts as early as Saturday, Aug. 18.

Voters may register in person at the Supervisor of Elections Office at 239 SW Pinckney St., pick up the registration form there and mail or bring it back. Or voters can pick up the form at the Madison County Tax Collector's office or the library.

Citizens who would like to vote can also register online. To get the online voter registration application, go to registertovoteflorida.gov/en/Registration/Index. Carefully complete the form and return it to Tommy Hardee, Supervisor of Elections, 239 SW Pinckney St., Madison, Fl, 32340.

The primary is Tuesday, Aug. 28. Early voting begins on Saturday, Aug. 18, and runs through Saturday, Aug 25, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Madison location and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Lee, Greenville and Pinetta locations. Early voting is also available on Saturdays and Sundays from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at all locations.