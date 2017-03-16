Are you ready for Down Home Days?

Chris Jones: Greene Publishing, Inc.

The Madison County Chamber of Commerce and Tourism has begun planning and preparation for the 2017 Down Home Days festival and parade. The festival will take place on Saturday, Apr. 22, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The parade starts at 10 a.m. on that same day. The Chamber has formed committees for vendors, activities, entertainment, citizen of the year, parade entries, sponsorships, and programs and posters. Most of the committees have Committee Chairs appointed, but all of them need helpers.

This year's parade theme is “Let Freedom Ring!” Parade entries are encouraged to use this theme when planning decorations and signs of their floats. Entries will he judged and trophies and prizes will be given for best commercial entry, best non-profit entry, and best overall. Prizes range from $25 to $50.

Those interested in booths have until Friday, Mar. 17 to submit an application. If space is available, late entries will be accepted, but will required to pay a $25 late entry fee.

Interested individuals, vendors, and sponsors should contact the Chamber by calling (850) 973-2788, visiting their website at www.madisonfl.org, or stopping by the office, located at 316 SW Pinckney St, in Madison.