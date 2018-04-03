Are you a high school senior? Apply now!

Story Submitted

Are you a high school senior looking into options for college? The Junior Auxiliary of Madison is offering two scholarships to Madison students.

Two scholarships are available for application. The North Florida Community College (NFCC) Scholarship is worth up to $1,500. To apply, you must be a high school senior with a minimum 3.0 grade point average (GPA), a resident of Madison County who is involved in the community and have plans to attend NFCC. Applicants must submit a cover letter, high school transcripts and three letters of reference.

The Vocational Scholarship is worth up to $500. To apply, you must be a Madison County resident with three letters of reference and have an acceptance letter to an area vocational school. Applicants must also introduce themselves in an essay (200 words or less) and provide reasons for choosing this profession, as well as demonstrating the motivation to pursue their program of study.

The deadline to apply is Friday, May 11. Applications can be obtained through high school counselors, at the NFCC offices, or by contacting a Junior Auxiliary member. Applications may be sent to Junior Auxiliary of Madison, ATTN: Scholarship Chair, P.O. Box 15, Madison, Fl. 32341.