Mr. Arden Smith Brown died peacefully at his home on Thursday, March 21, 2019. He was born on Sept. 14, 1934, to Ida Mae and Doyle Brown. He was raised in Pinetta, Fla., and graduated as valedictorian from Madison High School in 1952. During high school, he met Dorothy Elizabeth Browning, who he married on June 18, 1956, in Madison, Fla. Arden graduated with honors from the University of Florida with a degree in Electrical Engineering.

Upon graduation, he was hired by Exxon and moved to New Jersey to begin his long, successful career with the company. During his time with Exxon, he was asked to oversee diverse, large and important projects around the globe. This included the overseeing of computer installations in Holland, England, Libya and Venezuela. He and his family lived overseas for several years during the sixties and seventies. Ultimately, he was promoted to Chief Control Systems Engineer and he and his wife moved to East Texas. Upon retirement after 36 years, he and Dorothy returned to North Florida to live on the place they had purchased in 1982 in Pinetta.

In retirement, he worked hard to contribute to the community and was instrumental in establishing the Barksdale Foundation, a children’s home housing local area youth. Among other things, he was an active member of Rotary Club of Madison, serving as its President in the 1990s.

He was an avid bird hunter and, by all accounts, was an exceptional wingshot. He had a hearty laugh, an excellent sense of humor and made the world a better place by being in it.

He was predeceased by his parents and his brother, Forrest Brown, of Monticello, Fla. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Dorothy Browning Brown; son, Thomas Edwin Brown, of Groves, Texas; daughter, Sarah “Sally” Brown Akins (Dale), of Bluffton, S. C.; sister, LaVerne Rutherford (Billy), of Madison, Fla.; brother-in-law, Edwin B. Browning, Jr. (Faye), of Madison, Fla.; and sister-in-law, Polly Clarke Brown, of Monticello, Fla.; four nieces and nephews, as well as six great nieces and nephews.

A service honoring Arden will be held on Saturday, March 30, at 11 a.m. at Hickory Grove Methodist Church, Pinetta, Fla., where he received his early Christian education. Donations may be made to Hickory Grove Methodist Church, P.O. Box 303, Pinetta, Fla. 32350.