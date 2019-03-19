Applications being accepted for 20th of May pageant

John Willoughby: Greene Publishing, Inc.

The Madison County Recreation Association is proud to announce the return of one of the most anticipated 20th of May events. The 20th of May Beauty Pageant is back and bigger than ever. The theme of the pageant is "The Colours of Freedom."

The pageant is a time for young ladies throughout Madison County to compete for the coveted Miss 20th of May title. The pageant is just one of many festivities that will take place throughout the middle of May. The 20th of May celebration commemorates the Proclamation of Emancipation Day, which officially designated the end of slavery in Florida on May 20, 1865. This came two years after President Abraham Lincoln issued his Emancipation Proclamation.

Applications are now being accepted to compete in the annual pageant, which will take place on Saturday, May 11, at 1 p.m., at the Madison County Recreation Center. Applicants in grades sixth through twelfth are eligible to vie for the crown. The registration fee is $60.

"Every young lady should wear a crown," said Tamara Johnson. "Know your worth and your strengths. It's not about the glitz and glamour, it's all about confidence and character. Let your inner beauty and confidence shine! Everyone is a winner."

The original deadline for pageant applications was scheduled for Saturday, March 30, however the deadline has been extended until Saturday, April 6. The Madison County Recreation Center is located at 243 SW Arnold St., in Madison. To register or for more information, contact Tamara at (850) 464-6227 or Tarnisha at (850) 290-6864.