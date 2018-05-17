You are here
Home > Sports > AOK Electric finishes with a winning season
AOK Electric finishes with a winning season

Cheltsie Holbrook: Greene Publishing, Inc.

The Babe Ruth 8U baseball team, AOK Electric, had a winning season after their final game on Thursday, May 10.

AOK Electric faced off against Red Barn in their final game of the season and won the game with a 6 – 2 score. AOK Electric finished the season with six wins, five losses and one tie.

Greene Publishing, Inc. Photo by Cheltsie Holbrook, May 10, 2018
AOK Electric finished their baseball season with a win on Thursday, May 10. On the back row is Coach Brandon Abbott. In the middle row, pictured from left to right, are: Coach Jeff Rosenberg, Levi Abbott, Jordyn Davis, Ja'Khi Wilson, Ricardo Murphy, Fishur Webb and Dugout Mom Lanée Pike. In the front row, pictured from left to right, are: Noah Abbott, Noah Pike, Trent Rosenberg, Devin Miller and Jarrett Pickels.

Four players from the team were chosen to be a part of the All Star Team. Those players include: Ja'Khi Wilson, Trent Rosenberg, Jordyn Davis and Fishur Webb. These boys will compete in a state tournament on Saturday, June 16, in Branford. to represent the Madison County 8U group.

