AOK Electric finishes with a winning season

Cheltsie Holbrook: Greene Publishing, Inc.

The Babe Ruth 8U baseball team, AOK Electric, had a winning season after their final game on Thursday, May 10.

AOK Electric faced off against Red Barn in their final game of the season and won the game with a 6 – 2 score. AOK Electric finished the season with six wins, five losses and one tie.

Four players from the team were chosen to be a part of the All Star Team. Those players include: Ja'Khi Wilson, Trent Rosenberg, Jordyn Davis and Fishur Webb. These boys will compete in a state tournament on Saturday, June 16, in Branford. to represent the Madison County 8U group.