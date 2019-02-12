Annual father-daughter dance this weekend

John Willoughby: Greene Publishing, Inc.

The Nu Omega Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. (AKA) will present "A Ties and Tiaras Royal Evening," an annual father-daughter dance, on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., at the Madison Woman's Club, located at 345 SE Lakeshore Dr., in Madison.

Organizers anticipate an elegant occasion in which attendees may don their finest attire and showcase their fathers or father figures at a memorable evening filled with dancing, dinner, giveaways, fellowship and fun. This year's event will feature a fashion show, dance contest and best-dressed contests.

This is an occasion for children and adults of all ages. Tickets are $25 per couple and $5 for each additional person. Proceeds will provide academic scholarships and support other AKA community sponsored projects. For tickets, sponsorship or more information, contact Glenda Branch (850) 673-9330, Regina Nash (850) 895-1502 or email nuomegaomega@yahoo.com.