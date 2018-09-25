Annual banquet less than two weeks away; voting begins on Sept. 27

John Willoughby: Greene Publishing, Inc.

Phyllis Williams and the Madison County Chamber of Commerce are gearing up for the 2018 Annual Chamber Banquet and Silent Auction, taking place in less than two weeks. With 100 more seats available than last year's banquet, the event is sure to be a stunner.

On the evening of Monday, Oct. 8, Madison County Chamber of Commerce members and non-members alike are invited to the Madison Church of God Family Life Center, located at 771 NE Colin Kelly Hwy., in Madison, just in time for the silent auction, beginning at 6 p.m. Items up for auction include an overnight stay at a Bed and Breakfast, as well as two tickets to an Artist Series performance and baskets full of fantastic items. Throughout the event, attendees can try their luck by signing up for a chance to win a Benelli Shotgun. Tickets to win are limited to 250 participants and will be sold for $10.

Beginning at 7 p.m., dinner will be served by Covington's Dining and Catering, out of Valdosta, Ga. and the banquet will begin. During the banquet, Lynne Brown, M.Ed., Executive Director with the John Maxwell Team, will be the guest speaker. Brown believes courage is the key to personal and organization transformation. Her mission is to inspire people to break through limiting beliefs and to create courageous lives and organizational cultures.

Also during the banquet, prestigious awards will be given to Madison County Chamber of Commerce business and individual members. Awards to be presented are as follows: small business of the year, large business of the year, young professional of the year and best in customer service award.

Small Business of the Year and Large Business of the year will be awarded to two individual businesses in Madison County who have been a chamber member for at least one year, demonstrating growth and stability and showing outstanding customer service, excellence in community relations and reliability.

Young Professional of the Year will be awarded to a business owner or an employee of an employer who has been a chamber member for at least one year. This young professional under the age of 35 will be awarded on his or her positive impact on their industry, maintaining a devotion to community service, civic engagement and economic development.

Finally, Best in Customer Service award will be presented to a chamber member who is dedicated to customer and client services and displays consistent quality service and courtesy in the community. The individual must be a chamber member of at least one year.

According to the Chamber of Commerce, recipients of these awards are nominated and voted on by members of the community and represent the best of the Madison County community. Awards are intended for chamber members reflecting the highest level of professionalism, knowledge, integrity and stewardship to the community, investment in the future of business and growth in Madison.

Unfortunately, nominations for these awards closed on Tuesday, Sept. 25. However, voting will begin on Thursday, Sept. 27, and will close on Thursday, Oct. 4., at midnight.

Tickets are still available to attend the banquet. Chamber member tickets cost $35 and non-chamber member tickets will be $45. For group tickets, a table of eight for chamber members will be $250. However, a table of eight for non-chamber members will cost $350.

“This year's banquet will be larger and more elegant than ever before," said Phyllis Williams, Executive Director of the Madison County Chamber of Commerce. "We're looking forward to the entertainment, the food catered by Covington's and our very own keynote speaker, Lynne Brown. Most of all, we look forward to the fellowship."

For more information, as well as ticket and sponsorship opportunity inquiries, call the Madison County Chamber of Commerce at (850) 973-2788. You may also email the Chamber at chamber@madisonfl.org. The Madison County Chamber of Commerce is located at 182 College Loop, in Madison.