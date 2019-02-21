Mrs. Annie Lue "Skeeter" Watts, 83, of Greenville, Fla., passed away in Madison on Monday, Feb. 18, 2019. Born in Palatka, Fla., she was a homemaker and stewardess at Allen Chapel.

Survivors include her devoted sons: Earl (Jeanette) and Carl Murray and Terrance (Beverly) Watts; 14 grand and 17 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband, Woodrow "Pap" Watts; parents: Willie and Nellie Mae Fuce Jones; and brothers: James "Jimmy" and Willie Jones, Jr.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 23, at Allen Chapel AME Church, with burial to follow in New Zion Cemetery, in Greenville. Viewing-visitation services will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 22, at Allen Chapel. Tillman of Monticello (850-997-5553) is serving the Watts-Murray family.