Mrs. Annie Ben Ragans, age 98, died on Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018, at her home in Madison, Fla. A graveside service was held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, at Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery.

Mrs. Ragans was born in Sylvester, Ga. She was a homemaker. She spent most of her life in Madison after moving from Sylvester. She was one of seven children.

She was a member of First Baptist Church in Madison. She enjoyed sewing, cooking, miniature horses and spending time with family. She loved spending time with her grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Cosby Leroy Wilder; and by her husband, Paul Benton Ragans, Sr.

She is survived by two daughters: Letoy Eileen Ragans Stewart and Terry Ann Ragans Sherrard, both of Lee, Fla.; one son, Paul Benton Ragans, Jr. , Lee, Fla.; ten grandchildren: Jim Stewart, Paula Stewart Ginn, Traci Sherrard Money, Terri Leigh Sherrard McNutt, Amy Letoy Stewart Kendrick, Henry Jackson Stewart, Emily Hope Sherrard Brooks, Lora Elizabeth Smith, Paul Benton Ragans III and Barry Wilder Ragans; nineteen great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

Beggs Funeral Home, in Madison, handled the arrangements; (850) 973-2258. You may send your condolences to the family by visiting the website at www.beggsfuneral.com. Memorial gifts may be made to Big Bend Hospice or to the Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery Fund.