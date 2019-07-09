Andrews updates area churches on Haiti mission

Mickey Starling: Greene Publishing, Inc.

Tessa Andrews will be speaking in several local churches to provide updates and information about her ministry in Haiti. Andrews teaches at Cite Lumiere Christian School, in Les Cayes, Haiti. She incorporates the Gospel in her teaching and has numerous opportunities to minister to people throughout the community.

Andrews will be speaking at Fellowship Baptist Church on Wednesday, July 10, at 6:30 p.m. Andrews will be sharing at Midway Baptist Church on Sunday, July 14, at 11 a.m. and at Madison First Baptist Church on Sunday, July 14, at 5:30 p.m. Other scheduled appearances include Concord Baptist Church, on Sunday, July 21, at 11 a.m. and Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, on Sunday, July 21, at 6 p.m.

If you are interested in having Andrews share at your church, message her on her Facebook page, "Love You to Haiti and Back," or contact her at (850) 869-0163.