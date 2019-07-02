American Legion Post retires flags

Rick Patrick: Greene Publishing, Inc.

On Friday, June 14, about 60 people gathered as the American Legion Post 224 held their annual Flag Day flag retirement ceremony. The post uses Flag Day as an opportunity to educate citizens on the proper way to dispose of old, worn out flags. Prior to the ceremony, old flags that have outlived their usefulness are collected for proper disposal.

During the ceremony, the flags are recognized as symbols of this nation and they are "retired" before being properly disposed of by way of burning. Following the ceremony, those gathered enjoyed a time of food and fellowship.

The American Legion Post 224 will be hosting the Business After Hours Chamber of Commerce event on Tuesday, July 16. During the event, flags will be presented to those businesses and individuals who sponsored one of the many flags that have been on display at the Madison County Courthouse. The American Legion Post 224 is located at 4383 NE Cherry Lake Cir., in Cherry Lake.