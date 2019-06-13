American Legion Post 224 to retire flags

Rick Patrick: Greene Publishing, Inc.

On Friday, June 14, Flag Day, at 7 p.m., the American Legion Post 224, in Cherry Lake will conduct a Flag Retirement Ceremony to properly dispose of old, worn and tattered U.S Flags. Anyone who needs to dispose of any old U.S. Flags is asked to bring them to the Madison County Community Bank, the City of Madison Fire Station, Ace Hardware or the American Legion Post. This will ensure that the flags are disposed of in a respectful manner and in accordance with proper protocol. There is no charge for this service.

The American Legion Post 224 is located at 4383 NE Cherry Lake Cir., in Cherry Lake. For more information, please call (850) 929-4908.