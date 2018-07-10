American Legion hosts Business After Hours

John Willoughby: Greene Publishing, Inc.

On Tuesday, June 19, Madison County Chamber of Commerce members and their guests drove to Cherry Lake to enjoy the monthly Business After Hours social network event, hosted by American Legion Post #224.

The American Legion is the nation's largest wartime veterans service organization, advocating patriotism and honor, promoting strong national security and continued devotion to their fellow service members and veterans. The American Legion depends on active members, volunteers and participants to serve the community in which it thrives.

Approximately 30 people attended the event and enjoyed each other's company. During the evening, the American Legion presented American flags to those who had sponsored a flag that flew around the Madison Courthouse from Saturday, May 19, to Saturday, June 16 this year. According to Dwight Barber, American Legion member, approximately 10 to 15 flags were presented. If you sponsored an American flag that was flown during that time and you were not in attendance for Business After Hours, flags and certificates will be delivered in a manner that is time-permitting.

Also, it was announced that the American Legion is accepting orders for personalized deck boards. For $20, you can have your name or business name engraved on a wooden board that will go toward helping replace the deck. The maximum number of characters is 20 and payment for the boards can be made at the post. For more information, you may call (850) 929-2953. American Legion Post 224 is located at 4383 NE Cherry Lake Cir., in Madison.

The next Business After Hours event will take place on Tuesday, July 17, at Lake Park of Madison, located at 259 SW Captain Brown Rd., in Madison, beginning at 5 p.m.

The Business After Hours mixer has become popular social and networking events offered in a casual, comfortable atmosphere. They are held on the third Tuesday of each month at the office location of a Chamber member. It's an opportunity for Chamber members to form relationships, which strengthen community and friendship bonds.