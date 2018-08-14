American Legion Auxillary to host fundraiser

John Willoughby: Greene Publishing, Inc.

On Saturday, Aug. 25, beginning at 12 a.m., you are invited to a peanut boil, hosted by American Legion Post 224 Auxiliary, in Cherry Lake. A bowl of peanuts will be only $4 and all proceeds go towards the ladies Christmas fund.

The ladies of the American Legion Auxiliary spend all year raising money for the Christmas fund which enables them to provide a Christmas for underprivileged children. Each year, the auxiliary coordinates with local schools to find children who can be provided with a good Christmas. As Regina Barber, a member of the auxiliary states, there are approximately 10 to 12 children each year. “We tend to spend every penny we can,” said Barber.

For more information, call Regina Barber (850) 929-2953. American Legion Post 224 is located at 4383 NE Cherry Lake Cir., in Cherry Lake.