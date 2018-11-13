America Recycles Day: helpful tips to protect the planet

Mickey Starling: Greene Publishing, Inc.

Each year on Nov. 15, millions of people across the United States take part in America Recycles Day, a day which was created to raise awareness about recycling and the purchasing of recycled products.

America Recycles Day was started in 1997 by the National Recycling Coalition and is declared each year by Presidential Proclamation, encouraging Americans to commit to recycling. Since 2009, this day has been a program of Keep America Beautiful. There are thousands of events that are held across the United States to raise awareness about the importance of recycling.

There are three easy steps to consider when mapping out your strategies for reducing waste and improving our planet. First, make sure to buy your frequently used items in bulk and buy concentrates or refillable when available. Also, shop with a reusable cloth or string bag for carrying groceries or other purchases. Second, recycle everything you can, including motor oil and batteries. Most auto parts businesses will take old oil for proper recycling. All batteries should be taken to the Madison County Solid Waste and Recycling Center, located at 2040 NE Rocky Ford Rd., in Madison. Starting a compost pile for unwanted food is a great way to reduce food waste and it makes great fertilizer to nurture your favorite plants.

Third, reuse or properly recycle old electronics. Many people discard functioning electronics as they are replaced with new ones, but there is always someone who would enjoy getting some good use out of them. Consider donating such items to Goodwill or the Corinth Thrift Store, in Lee. Some items that are often overlooked for donating to others include: hard drives, monitors, keyboards, printers, televisions, DVD players, VCRs, software, cell phones, digital equipment and scanners. Many of these items have high levels of lead or mercury that are harmful to the environment.