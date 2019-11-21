Alvin "Chip" Wallace, 68, of Lamont, Fla. passed at home on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 24, at Mt. Morilla M.B. Church, with burial in the church's cemetery. Viewing and visitation is from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23, at the church.

Chip was a retired equipment operator for the Jefferson County Road Department and a member of Mt. Morilla. He was an avid vintage car enthusiast. Cherishing precious memories are his loving wife and pastor, Reverend Louise Frazier Wallace; daughter, Regina (Ramone) Smith; grandchildren: Tieranny Smith, Jaamela Hall and Korey Smith; sisters, Mozell (Cornelius) Hawkins and Virginia (Ozie) Richardson; brother, Elder Calvin (Alice) Wallace; several nieces, nephews, in-laws, other relatives and friends. Tillman of Monticello is caring for the family; (850) 997-5553.