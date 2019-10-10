Mrs. Alvera Welch Rhoades, 84, of Lee, Fla., passed away on Oct. 5, 2019, in Madison, Fla. following an extended illness. Alvera was born Feb. 25, 1935, in Lee, to Floyd Ted Welch and Kathleen Payne Welch. She attended North Florida Junior College, where she received her Associate of Arts degree.

Alvera was of the Baptist faith and a lifelong member of Macedonia Baptist Church. She worked for the State of Florida as an Administrative Assistant for more than 30 years before retiring in 1996. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and sister who, in her spare time, enjoyed traveling, shopping and cooking for her family and friends.

Alvera was preceded in death by her parents, Floyd "Ted" and Kathleen "Teenie" Welch; her husband, Troy Rhoades; a daughter, Pam Stopko; two brothers: Alfred and Dale Welch; and two grandsons: Jacob Porter and Jake Dugie.

She is survived by four children: Robby Beasley and wife, Cindy, of Virginia Beach, Va.; Traci Miller, of Lee; Fran Tuten and husband, Dean, of Greenville, Fla.; Frank Porter and wife, Robbie Gail, of Lee; one sister: Wanda Hodnett and husband, Joe, of Madison; 10 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Oct. 12, at Macedonia Baptist Church, with Pastor Trent Abbott officiating. Interment will follow in Macedonia Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, starting at 10 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Gideons International P.O. Box 35 Lee, Fla. 32059, or Macedonia Baptist Church 5539 East U.S. Hwy 90 Lee, Fla. 32059. All arrangements are under the care of Burns Funeral Home of Madison.