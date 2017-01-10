Ag Center improvements underway

Rick Patrick: Greene Publishing, Inc.

Desperately needed repairs are underway at the Florida Department of Agriculture Ag Center, located on College Loop, in Madison. According to Madison County Planner, Jeanne Bass, the work being done is funded by a $500,000 grant from the Florida Department of Agriculture. The building is owned by the Department of Agriculture; however, the county leases the building.

The primary areas of concern for the building are the leaks coming from the roof. Currently, repairs are being made to the roof and improvements are being made to make the building more waterproof. The bathrooms at the Agricultural Center are another area of concern that is currently being addressed. Electrical work and repair work on sidewalks are also being addressed. Work is also being done to build office space that will be used for new offices for the Madison County Chamber of Commerce and the Soil Conservation Office.

It is hoped that more events such as the livestock show; planned for Monday through Thursday, Feb. 20 through 23; will be held at the Agricultural Center once the repairs are completed. Bass expressed hope that more educational programs, trade shows, 4-H, and Future Farmers of America (F.F.A.) activities will take place in the Agricultural Center.

Phase one of the repair work, which includes roof repairs, bathroom repairs, and lighting in the entryway are expected to be completed in time for the livestock show next month. Other repair work will continue until the entire project is finished.