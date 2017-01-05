Advocate’s Avenue… Easy tips when interacting with individuals with special needs

Leslie McLeod, Guest Columnist

You have volunteered to work with a children’s group. You are excited; children are always fun and you never know what they will say or do. They are impressionable, listening to your every word. As you walk in the room, you see the children laughing and playing. A mother walks in with a child, and she tells you that her child has special needs. This child will now be in your care. Do you get nervous?

It is not uncommon for people to get nervous around individuals with special needs when they are not around them every day. It can be overwhelming and nerve-wracking. There is fear of doing the wrong thing or responding the wrong way. This is not just with children. Caring for teenagers and adults with special needs could make many people anxious as well. There are also people who may feel nervous, but want to interact with individuals with special needs and just don’t know how. I am often told by people that they “just don’t know what to do.” I give them easy helpful tips, and I want to share those tips with you.

Don’t be afraid to interact with someone with special needs. While they may not speak to you or give you any eye contact, you can certainly still talk to them. Speak to them as you would speak to any other person their age. Introduce yourself, tell them who you are. If they don’t respond back, that is perfectly fine. They may not speak, but they can still hear you. And if by chance they cannot hear you due to a hearing disability, a warm welcoming smile is all they will need. Don’t give up so quickly on getting to know them.

Observe the person. See what their likes and dislikes are and use them to your advantage. You could also ask the parent or caregiver for advice on how to communicate with them (ask about visual, auditory or tactile cues). Some children with special needs perceive sensory input in different ways and may be unable to verbalize discomfort. Remember that all behavior is communication.

Be flexible, but stay consistent. Be accommodating, every person learns differently. If there is a schedule, stick with it! If there is a set of rules presented to the group, apply those rules consistently to everyone. Individuals with special needs not only need consistency, they also love structure. While the child may need extra support (assistance with a task or a peer buddy), they want to do what everyone else is doing and be treated the same.

One of the most important tips I can give you is to have a plan. Then when you have that plan, make a back-up plan. You can ask anyone in the special needs community: there is always a Plan B, and sometimes even a Plan C. Make sure there is space to calm down and move freely if things go badly. Think about what each participant can do instead of focusing on what they can’t contribute.

Last but not least, be and stay positive. Negative attitudes will get you nowhere. A positive attitude is the single most important quality for anyone who works with children with special needs.