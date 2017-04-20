Advocate’s Avenue… Autism – Myths and Misconceptions

Leslie McLeod

As a parent and an advocate, I am constantly asked questions regarding Autism. I don’t mind the questions, I take it as an opportunity to educate others. This especially comes in handy when people are unaware of Autism completely or have heard false information. I decided this week to share some of those common questions and statements, and follow it with correct information.

“Autism can be cured.” - This is a false statement, as of right now. There is currently no cure for autism spectrum disorders. There are therapies and treatments for individuals with Autism to help with symptoms and behaviors, but it’s important to remember that every individual with Autism is different. While certain treatments and therapies may be beneficial and effective for one person, it may not be for another.

“Individuals with autism are violent… they are unable or unwilling to form meaningful relationships.” - This is a false statement. It is actually unusual for individuals with autism to act violently out of malice or pose any danger to society. If violent acts do occur (as seen in past news stories), these acts arise from sensory overload or emotional distress, not to cause harm to themselves or others on purpose. Social interaction can be difficult with those with Autism; however, they can have close relationships. Once they become adults, many go on to fall in love and have children of their own.

“All individuals with autism have savant abilities… Is he like Rain Man?” - FALSE. If you met one person with Autism, you've met ONE person with Autism. No two people with Autism are alike. While there is a higher prevalence of savant abilities among those with autism, only about 10 percent of individuals with autism exhibit savant abilities.

“People with Autism have mental disabilities.” - This is also false. Autism is NOT a mental health disorder. Autism is a neurological disorder.

“If a person has Autism, they are not smart or intelligent”. - Completely False! My husband and I are both college graduates, and we have both found ourselves amazed many times with how our son figures out puzzles and how things work. Individuals on the autism spectrum are unique, with a wide range of intellectual abilities that can easily be under- or over-estimated. Tests designed to include language and interpersonal analyses may misrepresent the intelligence of people with autism, who struggle with social skills. Individuals with autism may have difficulty with tasks considered simple, but quickly master complex tasks and concepts. Many individuals on the autism spectrum have also earned college and graduate degrees and work in a variety of professions (ex: Temple Grandin). Conversely, it may be assumed that an individual with autism has a higher level of understanding than they do, based on their behavior, language skills or high-level of ability in a specific area.