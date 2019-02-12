Adam Crabb coming to Perry

John Willoughby: Greene Publishing, Inc.

In an effort to "stomp out hunger" and bring the gospel worldwide, Adam Crabb, member of the acclaimed Gaither Vocal Band, will be stopping in Perry, Fla. for one night only on Friday, Feb. 15, at 7 p.m. with The Walkers and Alisa Asbury. Support the effort and attend this wonderful occasion, which will take place at Northside Church of God, located at 1339 N Byron Butler Pkwy., in Perry, Fla.

Known as the "face of youth," Adam Crabb received his start in the gospel music realm by traveling and singing with the Crabb Family, a name among others that invokes the thoughts of gospel music. The siblings reunite often, however, Crabb has ventured into a world of variety – performing solo or with the Gaither Vocal Band.

Performing with Crabb will be the Walkers, of Perry, Fla., who are known for their originals, as well as their performances of everyone's favorite hymns. Alisa Asbury, SSE Promotions Founder, will also be in attendance.

The "Night of Giving" event is a part of SSE Promotions Stomp Out Hunger campaign. Proceeds from the event will go toward feeding families in and around Taylor County.

Tickets are currently on sale now for $15 and can be obtained by calling Linda Randall at (850) 295-1965. Tickets will also be available at the door. For more information about Crabb, log onto adamcrabb.com. You may also find out more about the Walkers by logging onto www.thewalkersonline.com.