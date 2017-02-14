ACA Warriors win district title

Rick Patrick: Greene Publishing, Inc.

For only the second time in school history, the Warriors of Aucilla Christian Academy (ACA) have won the Class 2A District 1 basketball championship. This was accomplished on Friday, Feb. 10, when the Warriors defeated Tallavana Christian School with a 72-53 final score.

Timothy Finlayson chalked up another double-double, scoring 27 points and snatching 10 rebounds for the Warriors. Gatlin Nennstiel added 15 points for the Warriors. Brandon Bates also had a double-double for the evening, scoring 11 points and grabbing 14 rebounds in the Warriors' victory.

The Warriors will next host Christ's Church Academy, from Jacksonville, in the Class 2A Region 1 semi-final game. That game will take place in the ACA gym on Thursday, Feb. 16. Tip-off is slated for 7 p.m.