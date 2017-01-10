ACA softball player… Ramsey Sullivan signs scholarship

Rick Patrick: Greene Publishing, Inc.

Aucilla Christian Academy (ACA) softball stand-out Ramsey Sullivan has signed a National Letter of Intent to play softball at Southeastern University (SEU). SEU is a private, Christian liberal arts university located in Lakeland, Fl. Southeastern University offered Sullivan a full four-year athletic scholarship to play softball for the university.

Sullivan has been playing softball since the tender young age of three and has played travel team and school softball since age 11. Sullivan played catcher and third base for the ACA Lady Warriors. During her sophomore season at ACA, Sullivan earned ACA's Co-MVP Award while helping lead the Lady Warriors to the first of their back-to-back state championships. During her junior season, Sullivan was named Defensive Player of the Year for the Lady Warriors. Sullivan has been named to the First Team All State Team, twice named to the Academic All State Team, as well as garnering First and Second Team All Conference honors. “I am so proud of Ramsey and her successes both in the classroom and on the softball field,” said Coach Becky Brandies. “I know she will continue all of her hard work and effort at SEU, and greatly contribute to their program.”

“We are beyond thrilled to add Ramsey to our team. She brings athleticism and versatility to our group, and her hard-working mentality is contagious. I am excited to see what she will do in her next four years at Southeastern,” said SEU Softball Coach Anna Welsh. “Ramsey is a great fit for [SEU] academically, spiritually, and athletically. When we find great fits we do what we can to get them here, and we are so happy to add her to our program.”

Sullivan also had offers from Florida Southern and Florida Gulf Coast University. She chose SEU primarily because of its Christian atmosphere. “I really feel like I can thrive there [SEU],” said Sullivan. Sullivan plans to study broadcasting while at SEU when she starts school in the fall.

While at ACA, Sullivan also played volleyball and basketball. She has been the Vice President of the National Beta Club, a member of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, and a member of the Living Waters Performance Group. Ramsey attends church at St. John's Baptist Church in Greenville, where she teaches Vacation Bible School every year.

Sullivan expressed her gratitude to God, her parents, teammates and coaches, and to SEU for providing this opportunity. Sullivan is the daughter of J'son and Shannon Sullivan of Greenville.